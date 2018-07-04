PICS: Looks like the Kapoor sisters, Karisma and Kareena, partied hard last night!

If there's one sister duo from Bollywood whom we seriously adore, then it is of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters are more like friends than sisters and they never miss out on an opportunity to party hard. Looks like last evening was one of those when these sisters let their hair loose and had fun till wee hours.

Everything is up on social media and so are their picture. Lolo (Karisma, is you don't know) shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and of course, the divas looked flawless.

❤❤❤❤ @therealkarismakapoor A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

They look so beautiful, don't they? Bonds like this are meant to be cherished forever.

Anyway, talking about Bebo and Lolo and their movies, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her last release Veere Di wedding. The multi-starrer film became one of the top-grossers of this year and it is definitely a reason to celebrate for Kareena as it was her first film post pregnancy. Her next, apparently is with Karan Johar's Dharma productions, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Karisma is yet to make a comeback to films.