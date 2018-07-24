PICS: Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are back to the Bay!

Newton star Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa are surely one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Unlike most, the two have never kept their relationship under covers. The pair is also extremely loving and supporting in both their personal and professional lives. The adorable two was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Check out the pics!

While the Nanu Ki Jaanu actress chose an all-white maxi dress for her travel, Rao wore a black Gucci tee paired with blue ripped jeans and a pair of plain white sneakers.

The two never say no to PDA-ing on social media, giving us some major relationship goals. Rao, who has dated his Citylights (2014) co-star for six years now, was also asked in an earlier interview that if marriage with Patralekhaa is on cards anytime soon. To which, he replied by saying, “It will happen when it has to. Right now, we’re happy working. Our families are also waiting patiently; they want us to do good work right now."

Meanwhile, Rao has his slate full of films lined up as his next. Besides Fanney Khan, which is his second release after Omerta, he has Mental Hai Kya, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekhke Aisa Laga in his books.