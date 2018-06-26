PICS: Lovebirds Ranbir-Alia along with Rajkumar Hirani pay a visit to Sanjay Dutt

Looks like the latest in love duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are slowly and steadily becoming the LIT couple of Bollywood. As the two, accompanied by Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani visited Sanjay Dutt's house on a Monday night, our shutterbugs went clickety click capturing their moments of togetherness.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani can be seen having a conversation with Sanjay Dutt. Alia was there too but she got snapped only while leaving the Dutt residence.

Have a look at the photos below:

We also have a picture where we see Ranbir trying to hide his face with the help of his cap. We wonder why?

Also, this is not the first time Alia and Ranbir made it to the Dutt residence together. Almost a week back, the two met Sanjay Dutt sans Hirani. While we understand why Ranbir is keeping in touch with Sanjay Dutt (Sanju is realising soon), but what does Alia Bhatt has to do with it is what we wonder.

A few days ago, Alia and Ranbir were snapped outside Rishi Kapoor's house too after which they headed to had headed to Sanjay Dutt's residence.

Ranbir Kapoor will be portraying Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The film will be hitting the screens this week on June 29, 2018.