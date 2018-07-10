PICS: Maanayata Dutt and kids are on an incredible holiday; but where’s Sanjay Dutt?

With Sanju smashing all the box office records, Sanjay Dutt is now the centre of everyone’s attention as portions of his life have been laid bare, with his take on the same. And of course the massive success calls for a celebration. Dutt’s wife Maanayata took a break and flew off to Singapore along with children Shahraan and Iqra. Being quite active on social media, Maanayata took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation. But the pictures bring to our notice that Sanjay is nowhere to be seen with his family.

Well, that’s because Dutt is currently amidst a packed schedule. He’s busy shooting for his upcoming movie Torbaaz, and is also engaged with the Hindi remake of Prasthaanam, and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3. We wonder if the busy Sanju baba would take some time off from his schedule to join his family on their holiday.

Dutt’s recently released biopic raked in over 200 crore at the box office and is doing a roaring business worldwide. The film earned about Rs 2.36 crore in 10 days in the Chennai city. That’s not all. The madness over Sanju was so much that Dubai theatres were allowed to remain open for 24 hours for the screening of the film. And above all, Baba is totally in awe of the performances, majorly those of Ranbir Kapoor who plays him, and Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sanju’s best friend.