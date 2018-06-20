PICS: Malaika Arora dines out with former husband Arbaaz Khan and son Arhaan

In 2016, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan walked out of their 17-year-old marriage. Sources close to them credit this split to many personal differences that they were not able to sort. However, Malaika and Arbaaz are most cordial with each other and continue to give their son Arhaan as natural a parenthood as they can. On more than one occasion, they visited each other to mark special days; Arbaaz's birthday being an example.

On Monday, they along with son Arhaan and Malaika's sister Amrita Arora Ladak were spotted at a Bandra eatery.

Even at 44, Malaika is as sensuous as anyone could get. She wore a single shoulder white crop top and white trousers that flaunted her curves perfectly. All she needed was a tinge of red lipstick.

Arbaaz stepped out in blue denims and a black tee shirt. Amrita too was seen in a black attire.

Malaika and Arbaaz are an example of how to keep a graceful relationship after a separation. "Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don't change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It's personal. We don't have to prove anything to anybody. (Meeting Arbaaz) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. Come on! For Amu (sister Amrita Arora Ladak), he's like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us," she had told Mid-day in an interview after their divorce.

We wish they continue to be cordial!