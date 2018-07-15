Inside Mira Rajput Kapoor's elegant baby shower that was hosted by Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor threw a baby shower for wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with their second child. Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor, ace fashion designer and Shahid's good friend Kunal Rawal, Pankaj Kapoor and his wife Supriya Pathak attended the do. It was surprising to see Janhvi at this ‘family’ party which only proves how close she is to her Ishaan.

Mira was looking too cute in her polka dots frock. And that pregnancy glow is not to be ignored. Looking at all the decor behind and that lemon cake, which must be Mira's fav, we have to say that Shahid did take care of every minute detail. Check out these inside pics from the baby shower right here:

#mirarajput#babybump#bollywood #shahidkapoor #celebrity_sence A post shared by celebritysence (@celebrity_sence) on Jul 15, 2018 at 6:08am PDT

😻😻😻 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:24am PDT

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They announced the second pregnancy in April this year and put up a picture of their daughter Misha lying with a bunch of balloons drawn on the floor and ‘Big Sister’ written beside her. Talking about the announcement, Shahid had said, “I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened.” Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in Delhi.

Mira recently did a Q&A on Instagram and it is during this she was asked “This time boy or girl?” to which she replied, “Don’t know and doesn’t matter.”