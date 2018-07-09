Pics: Mouni Roy knows how to enjoy the monsoons in Mumbai

While many Mumbaikars are out there stuck on the streets due to heavy downpour in the city last night, some are lucky to be home as they are sipping on a chai and gorging on some pakoras sitting by the window. But Mouni Roy is enjoying the weather in her own way. She took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures in which we see her dancing under the rain in her balcony. And needless to say, these pictures have got a major set of people talking. After all, Mouni is looking immensely sexy in the photos. Also we are loving this part of Mouni's house. It's quite spacious with a swing in one corner. Don't know about you, but we would kill to have a home like this in Mumbai.

Mouni has all the reasons to be happy, after all, she has a good line-up of films. She is making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's Gold. Then of course she has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. And recently she bagged a role in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), which stars John Abraham as the lead.

Well, Mouni is definitely on a roll.