PICS: Nita Ambani at Siddhivinayak temple to present son Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement invitation

The big fat Ambani wedding is around the corner as Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani is all set to get engaged to Shloka Mehta on June 30. Though both of them have already exchanged rings and the announcement was made long back, it his now that the two will get engaged amidst their friends and family.

For the same, mommy Nita recently visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to present the invitation card to the almighty and seek his blessings. She was accompanied by her younger son Anant Ambani. Dressed in red, Nita Ambani looked gorgeous.

With this, we can't wait to witness some beautiful pictures that will pour from Akash and Shloka's engagement ceremony.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta. She has been friends with Akash since school and it's now that they have taken their friendship to the next level.

On the other side, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter too has found a life partner. Isha Ambani, the daughter, recently got engaged to Anand Piramal.