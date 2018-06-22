PICS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas secretly arrive in Mumbai - here's why

Actress Priyanka Chopra and pop star Nick Jonas have been enjoying plenty of cosy dates in New York City and it seems like they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The duo was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they arrived secretly together on the night of June 21. They avoided getting clicked by the shutterbugs. Reportedly, they have come to meet PC's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra as she wants to introduce her beau to her mother. Not just that, Priyanka is said to be hosting a housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova and Nick will also be attending it.

Here's a picture of them in a car outside the airport:

Speaking of their love affair, they were first clicked together at a baseball game in Los Angeles, California post which they were seen together on many instances, thereby giving rise to rumours of a love affair. Neither of the two have opened up on the rumours till now. However, one couldn’t fail to notice how Priyanka started following Nick’s father on social media and even bonded with his family in New Jersey where she attended his cousin’s wedding.

A report in Life & Style states that Nick will move in with PC. We’re waiting to see when either of them opens up on these speculations because they make for a cute couple.