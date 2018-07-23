PICS: Priyanka Chopra arrives in India, Bharat shoot begins

It's been a long gap of two years! Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is back home and has finally begun working in her forthcoming Hindi film... YAY! We learned from Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet that Priyanka and Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has gone on floors.

We clicked Priyanka while she was at the airport. In a white crop top, a white cardigan and a pair of straight blue denim, she was her usual stunning self.

Priyanka was shooting for her second Hollywood outing Isn't It Romantic? in New York. In the film, she stars alongside Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. The film's schedules were recently wrapped.

PeeCee is also in the buzz constantly, thanks to her lovey-dovey acts with beau Nick Jonas. They are not only making appearances to parties together and enjoying private dinners, but Nick was also in India recently and they went for a quick Goa trip together! They were joined by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti Chopra and the rest of the family.

Coming to Bharat, this marks Ali Abbas Zafar's third movie outing with Salman Khan, after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Given that Salman's last movie Race 3 couldn't really impress many, we keep our hopes high for Bharat.