PICS: Priyanka Chopra heads to Dubai; slays in black and blue!

Global Star Priyanka Chopra is one busy bee with her packed schedule. Half of her Instagram stories have the actress travelling frequently. The Quantico star recently visited India and made most of her time in the home city Mumbai. She also celebrated her brother Siddharth’s birthday, and had an ‘epic’ party. Post the short getaway, Miss Workaholic is set to be back to her work commitments now. PeeCee, who has headed to Dubai, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport.

PeeCee looked beautiful in her black and blue outfit. For her travel, she chose a pair of blue-ripped jeans and a black inner topped with a black blazer.

Priyanka will soon commence shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, in which she will be sharing the screen space with superstar Salman Khan. The film also stars Disha Patani who will reportedly play Salman’s sister. Priyanka has also signed Shonali Bose's next, which is tentatively titled The Sky is Pink.

The actress had come back to India a few days back too, with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. If the reports are to be believed, Nick had come to meet PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra and the two are also said to get engaged soon!