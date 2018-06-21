home/ entertainment/ bollywood
PICS: Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt meet Sanjay Dutt late in the night

First published: June 21, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Updated: June 21, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are slowly becoming the ‘IT’ couple of B-Town. It all started when the duo started shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra and slowly rumours of them dating surfaced. However, it was only when Ranbir openly confessed about his love for the lady that these reports got steam.

In an interview to GQ, Ranbir had said that the relationship is in its initial stages and it needs breathing space. Apparently, he had asked her out on New Year’s Eve last year. He had also revealed in the interview that he is very excited about the new phase of his life.

While Alia is yet to speak up on the same, their public appearances together prove that they are indeed going strong. Recently, Alia met up with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a dinner followed by a meeting at his father Rishi Kapoor’s house.

Now, the actress accompanied her beau to Sanjay Dutt’s house last night. The couple was seen exiting Dutt’s house as the latter too accompanied them to the car and they were seen leaving in the same car.

We like how they have no qualms about being photographed together.

