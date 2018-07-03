PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and others celebrate the success of Sanju

So, Sanju is taking the box office by storm! It is not only 2018's biggest opener so far but has also recorded the biggest opening ever for an outright Hindi film, taking the crown from Tiger Zinda Hai. Given how eventful Sanjay Dutt's life is, we knew the story was enough to bring the audience to theatres. But Ranbir Kapoor's outstanding performance acted as an icing on the cake. On Monday night, the makers kept a success party to celebrate the joy together.

We saw actresses Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala arriving at the venue.

Karishma appeared in a pretty peach and black dress, along with black stilettos.

Manisha Koirala chose the forever hit combination of a white shirt and blue denim.

Dia Mirza was clicked with husband Sahil Sangha.

Look who's here! Munna Bhai's favourite Circuit aka Arshad Warsi turned up too.

And so did director saab Rajkumar Hirani.

The man of the match everyone was waiting for!

