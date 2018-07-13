PICS: Ranveer Singh is back, this time as Johnny Bravo!

Showbiz is an industry where nothing is permanent, not even your physical appearance. We have Ranveer Singh's latest pictures that affirm the fact. Just a few weeks ago, we were staring at a lanky Ranveer as he shed his Alauddin Khilji mass to play a slum boy in Gully Boy. And now this Simmba needs to beef up once again. And boy! Has he beefed up or what!

At first glance, it was even hard for us to guess that he was Ranveer? But a closer look at the pictures and that whacky expression is all we needed to recognise him. The actor has undergone a huge physical transformation for Rohit Shetty's film. Ranveer will play a cop called Sangram Bhalerao while Sara Ali Khan will play his love interest.

The film aside, these pictures bring back memories for every 90s kid. Doesn't Ranveer's pose so remind you of the narcissist cartoon character Johnny Bravo. For a moment ignore Bravo's blonde hair. But Ranveer flashing his biceps with black gym wear and dark sunglasses, he's a replica of Bravo.

Ranveer Singh recently finished the first schedule of Simmba in Hyderabad. The film is slated to release on December 28, 2018. Next year, the actor will be seen as a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy that also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2018.