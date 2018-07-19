PICS: Saif Ali Khan is a PRO at daddy duties, takes Taimur on a stroll as Kareena Kapoor Khan heads to London

Looks like Saif Ali Khan finally got a chance to spend some quality time with his baby boy.

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked earlier on Thursday at the Mumbai airport as she headed to London with her best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. Since Kareena is out of town, it gives Saif to be at home and spend some time with his little munchkin, Taimur.

The 47-year-old actor was seen donning a casual lime green printed t-shirt which he paired with white pyjamas and brown flats. Taimur, on the other hand, looked adorable in a blue T-shirt and grey shorts. This time, however, he didn’t notice the paparazzi.

Saif and Kareena's son is undoubtedly the most popular star kid. Apart from having a massive fan following, the cutie patootie is also social media's favourite. Just a glimpse of the kiddo and paparazzi, as well as the fans, go insane.

Earlier, the entire family including Kareena, Saif and Taimur had gone for a month-long vacation in London. Photos and videos of Taimur's play dates with actor Rannvijay Singha and Priyanka Singha's daughter Kainaat went viral on social media. The power couple even shot for a commercial during their vacation.

Well, we can’t get enough of Taimur, and we know so can’t you!