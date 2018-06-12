PICS: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez don't seem tired even after rehearsing for Da-Bangg tour

Salman Khan is taking his Da-Bangg Tour to USA and Canada soon and joining him would be Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul among others. All of them have started rehearsing for their respective acts. They all met on Monday (June 11) night to get their moves right before they fly off fro the country. We have some pictures of them post the rehearsals, and they all look so happy. We expected them to be dead tired, but all of them are definitely excited for the Da-Bangg tour. Check out the pics right here:

During the grand rehearsals, Jacqueline, who is otherwise very confident was quite nervous while performing in front of Salman, Katrina and Daisy. She posted a video. Check it out right here:

Few days back, Katrina also shared a dance video. In the short clip, we see Katrina showing her dance moves on one of her famous tracks – ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani.’ There were reports that Katrina is the highest paid actor after Salman in the international tour which is co-organised by Sohail Khan.

Others who are also part of the tour are Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva and Guru Randhawan. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates.