Sara Ali Khan keeps it FRESH and casual as she steps out of the city

The darling daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is already a star. The lady will be soon making her debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. However, even before her first movie, the babe is already quite popular and has a huge fan base too.

Sara is often snapped by the paparazzi at the gym, outside the dance classes or catching up with her bunch of buddies. And on a summery Thursday, our shutterbugs spotted Sara Ali Khan outside a restaurant (Bombay Salad) in the city.

Talking about her style, she kept it casual wearing a sleeveless white top and blue jeans (a little distressed). The gorgeous babe is surely giving us summer outfit goals by keeping it simple and cool. For the unaware, the actress is mostly papped in desi attire these days and it's kind of new to see her flashing her western side.

Lastly, brownie points for the bright nail paint which so matches up to her cute purse, tucked under her arm. For the unaware, Bombay Salad is a restaurant in Mumbai which offers delicious salads, which hints that the star is a healthy eater and how. Interesting much! For more fashionable scoops, stay tuned to in.com.