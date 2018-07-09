PICS - Shah Rukh Khan returns to the city after his European family holiday, but where are the rest?

After completing the shooting of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan headed straight to Europe along with his family to enjoy a mini-vacation. The pictures of him chilling with his sons AbRam and Aryan, and soaking up the sun with daughter Suhana Khan, are splashed all over the internet. Well, his vacation has come to an end and King Khan has returned to his kingdom.

Our shutterbugs spotted him at the airport. Covered from head-to-toe in a beanie cap, jacket and more, SRK surely seemed to have come from a freezing land.

But where's the family? Looks like the kids and his wifey Gauri Khan have extended their holiday and are in no mood to return to the city. As of now, its the lonely SRK who has set his foot in Mumbai.

Talking about his film Zero, SRK will be seen in a dwarf avatar, something that we have never seen before. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in this one. Produced by Aanad L Rai, Zero will make it to the theatres in December this year.

We sure all his fans will flock the theatres to catch the glimpse of dwarf SRK.