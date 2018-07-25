home/ entertainment/ bollywood
PICS: Sonam Kapoor's latest airport look is disappointing!

First published: July 25, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Updated: July 25, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Sonam Kapoor is rightly called as the fashionista of Bollywood. The Veere Di Wedding star manages to make heads turn with her impeccable looks every time she makes an appearance. But this time around, we are a little disappointed with her choice of clothing.

Our shutterbugs recently spotted her at the airport and she looked nothing like the glam doll that she always is!

Ill-fitted denim with a blue-stripped kurta and an over-sized denim jacket did not make for a perfect combination of clothing for someone like Sonam.  Undeniably, her style statement gets a big Nay from us!

The chunky eye-glasses too couldn't save Sonam's look! 

Better luck next time Missy!

Sonam had been shooting in Gurgaon for her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Few days back they were spotted at a Metro station wherein they shot inside a train during the 13-hour-shoot. After completing the shoot, Sonam is back in the town.

The film will also feature Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and it will be for the first time that we will get to see this father-daughter jodi on the big screen.

