PICS: The Kapoor family came in full force to support Janhvi Kapoor at the trailer launch of Dhadak

The day we all were waiting for finally arrived as the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Kapoor's Dhadak was finally dropped on Monday (June 11). As the tradition goes, it was screened for the media first at the launch event that took place in Mumbai. Obviously, Janhvi and Ishaan along with their director, Shashank Khaitan and producer, Karan Johar were there, family members of the lead pair too attended the event to support them on their important day.

Ishaan's mom and actress, Neelima Azeem came to see the trailer of her son's second film and almost the entire Kapoor family was there too to be by Janhvi's side. Janhvi's father, Boney and sister, Khushi, along with her uncles, Sanjay and Anil, and all her cousins (except Sonam, Arjun and Rhea) were in attendance at the event. Honestly, it wasn't really a surprise. Janhvi was obviously missing her mom, Sridevi today, but her family members were by her side so that she doesn't feel her absence. Check out all the pictures from the trailer launch of Dhadak right here:

Dhadak is the official Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. Watch the trailer of Dhadak if you haven't already:

Produced by Karan Johar (under Dharma Productions) and Zee Studios, the film is set to release on July 20. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoops and updates from B-town.