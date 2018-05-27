PICS! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal step out for a double date with Rohit Dhawan and his wife

The current generation of stars believes in keeping their personal life a secret. Sonam Kapoor never spoke about her relationship with Anand Ahuja until they got married recently and Varun Dhawan too seems to be following the same suite. We know that he is in a love relationship with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal but he has never opened up about it in media. But their public appearances speak volume about their relationship.

On Saturday night, our shutterbugs spotted the alleged couple exiting a restaurant in Bandra. They were accompanied by Varun’s elder brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.

All the four were dressed in casuals but the cutest out them was soon to be mommy Jaanvi Desai.

Later, all four of them left in the same car.

We wonder when will Varun come out in open and speak about his relationship. Though at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, the couple made a joint appearances and posed for the shutterbugs too. Of late, rumours had it that their relationship has hit the rock bottom but their appearances state otherwise.

On the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for his film Kalank. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in this one.