Picture alert! Aamir Khan and family head to the hills to celebrate Mansoor Khan’s birthday

First published: May 30, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Updated: May 30, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

While the whole film fraternity is lauding and going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer, it is Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who is chilling at a hill station. The 52-year-old actor is with his six-year-old son Azad and wife Kiran Rao in Coonoor. Aamir is in the hill station to celebrate his cousin director Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday.

Aamir went to his Twitter handle and give us a glimpse of the close-knit birthday celebration. FYI, Mansoor Khan is Aamir Khan's cousin and has directed some note-worthy films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Akele Hum Akele Tum. All of them starred Aamir Khan in the lead.

Here are photos from Aamir's Coonoor vacation:

Mansoor Khan is credited to flag Aamir's successful career in Bollywood. The perfectionist star made his acting debut in the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat that released in 1973 but it was Mansoor’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, that gave him his first Bollywood hit. The film was written and produced by Aamir's uncle and Mansoor's father Nasir Hussain.

Not just this, Aamir Khan appears to be a fan of selfies, especially when it comes to sharing photos from his family vacations. This is what he had tweeted last year from the trio's trip to Rome.

Last seen in Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan is currently busy with Thugs Of Hindostan.

 

