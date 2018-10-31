Picture Alert! Misha just can't get enough of little brother Zain

It was in September this year that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor turned parents for the second time. The two were blessed with a baby boy and they named him Zain. While coming out from the hospital Shahid and Mira happily posed for the shutterbugs but we didn’t get to see the face of their little bundle of joy. Recently, Mira on her Instagram story posted a picture of Misha and Zain.

In the picture, we can see that Misha is standing near Zain’s cradle and is amused to see her little brother. Isn’t this one of the cutest pictures that you have seen in recent times? Not to miss the little pillow with his name written on it. While we did get a glimpse of Zain in the picture, we are yet to know to see his face.

A few days ago, Mira was spotted with Zain at the airport and she very well guarded his face.

Even when Misha was born, Shahid and Mira took a few months to unveil the first official picture of their little girl. The internet went crazy over her picture. We are sure in Zain’s case too, Shahid and Mira will take some time to officially show his clear picture in which the face is visible. But who is complaining, we are loving these glimpses of Zain too.