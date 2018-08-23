Picture imperfect! Alia pouts 'Bhatt' Ranbir is grinning away

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are taking the cupid heads on! The two stars who will be soon seen in the fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, have fallen for each other and are not even trying to hide it. They surely are all eyes and hearts for each other, as is visible from their social media feeds, well at least from Alia's, given Ranbir is not on social media. That being said, we have come across a radiant picture of the two from the sets of Brahmastra, and it's as cute as it can get.

All windswept in the cold that's surrounding them, Ranbir and Alia are surely giving a myriad of expressions; from pouting to gleeing, they are doing it all.

Come to think of it, they do look cute together. As far as the age gap goes, surely love is devoid of parameters, especially numbers. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the latest example of the same, and they are so in love.

Brahmastra will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will be collaborating with Ranbir for the third time after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and will mark the comeback of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in Bollywood, after a hiatus of 15 years.