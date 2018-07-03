Picture perfect: Nick Jonas gets a picture with Priyanka Chopra and her mother

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love with each other, it's quite evident. First she met Nick's family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding last month and then Priyanka got him to India to meet and greet her family and close friends in Mumbai. Nick spent quality time with Priyanka's loved ones here in India, which even included a holiday in Goa. But Priyanka knows her priorities. The day she landed in Mumbai, she took her beau Nick for a dinner date with her mother Madhu Chopra. Until now, we did not have a picture of the couple and Madhu in a single frame but that issue is a thing of the past.

Yep! Priyanka’s mom seems to have finally accepted Nick as her daughter’s better half. An unseen picture from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party is doing the rounds on social media in which we see Priyanka, Nick, Madhu and Priyanka's manager, Anjula Acharia in a single frame. Isn't it good to see Priyanka posing with Nick on one side and her mother on the other? Looking at this, we think it would be safe to say that Nick has indeed become a part of Priyanka’s family, officially!

Priyanka’s mom has been tight lipped about her daughter’s relationship with the American singer. Post their dinner in Mumbai, PeeCee’s mum was asked what she made of Priyanka’s choice and Madhu Chopra chose a diplomatic answer. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well.” On being prodded further about what she thought about her daughter’s rumoured boyfriend, she said, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” Madhu said.

But now looking at this picture, it seems like Priyanka and Nick are ready to take their relationship to the next level.