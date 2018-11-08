Pihu director Vinod Kapri defends his film's marketing strategy

In an era where Khans and Kapoors are the epitomai of success in the industry, it is director Vinod Kapri, who is trying to walk the off-beaten path with his upcoming film Pihu. The trailer depicts the story of a little girl left unsupervised in an apartment with dangers all around. To promote this, the marketing team adopted a unique strategy. Quite a few regular citizens received calls by a little girl pleading for help. Eventually, the call disconnected and they received a text linking the trailer.

The engrossing marketing gimmick did not go well with and director Vinod Kapri has expressed that it was his intention to fetch attention to a movie that is offbeat and sans stars.

Kapri in an interview with a news agency said, "There are many people who didn't like that, but when you do such films -- offbeat, out-of-the-box, unique kind of films, and when you don't have a superstar, when you don't have a big director, sometimes we try to get attention. Many people didn't like the idea, but there are many people who told us that after that particular phone call, they got to know about 'Pihu' and they will watch the film."

“We know how to pick stories and which part of the story we should pick, so my media friends pick the negative side of stories. There are many people who wrote on Twitter that they got to know about the film from that phone… So, for some people it works, for some people, it doesn’t work. But the intention was to get people to know about the film,” he added.

Pihu is a one of a kind of film with a solo protagonist, a 2-year-old girl. The film slated to hit the theatres on November 16, 2018.