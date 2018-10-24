Pihu trailer: Eeriness is the winner!

Remember Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped? We sat through two hours holding our breath as Rajkummar Rao literally tried the scariest tricks to get out of a locked, lonely building. The trailer of Vinod Kapri's Pihu gives us that familiar vibe; just that the tension here is far subtle but is equally effective.

It begins as a two-year-old is seen playing across a house which shows no trace of another human being, that is until we come across Pihu's mother who has fallen into a deep slumber and doesn't wake up. As much as Pihu tries to shake her mother awake, she is left alone in the empty house. Eventually, spooky things start happening.

Tension is the key to the trailer. Kapri, quite effectively, uses visual languages to imply the presence of supernatural activities. The trailer ends on an open note, leaving you yearning for the climax!

The film is said to be based on a true story. Earlier in the poster, we saw Pihu picking medicine pills from the floor as a woman lay unconscious on the bed. A crime? A suicide? Or something more inexplicable? Wait and watch.