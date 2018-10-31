Pihu's reckless marketing plot has the internet fuming

By now, you've probably heard her name. Pihu, the two-year-old that keeps you at the edge of your seats. The recently released teaser of Pihu got maker Vinod Kapri a round of thunderous applause and we can't wait to find out what really happens in the film. It is also being heard that the kid will be the sole actor of the film, throughout one and a half hour. In fact, Pihu might also make it to the Guinness Book of Records.

All that is great. But the film is drawing flak on social media for an arguably disturbing marketing tactic it has taken to!

An innumerable number of users, soon after the trailer was released, received an SMS that said Pihu called them and was in need of help. Much to many people's trauma, they even received a phone call and had to hear a little child's voice who frantically asked for help. A number of people tried calling back to the same number but instead received a link. Upon clicking, they were redirected to the film's trailer!

Twitterati isn't visibly pleased with such a promotional stunt.

Got a call from an anonymous number. A baby wailed about her mother and dad, and hung up. Disturbed, I tried calling back in vain. Got a message with a link to help the child. A link, as it turns out, of #Pihu's trailer. A horrible idea, a disgusting invasion of privacy. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) October 26, 2018

I just got a call from a child named Pihu who wanted desperate help. No. was 7024720657. THIS KIND OF MOVIE PROMOTION IS DISGUSTING TO SAY THE LEAST. — Karan Bhardwaj (@journokaran) October 26, 2018

Got a call from an anonymous number. A baby was asking about her mother and dad, and hung up. Disturbed, I called back, heard recorded message to watch Pihu on 16th November. A horrible idea — Ajay Lodha (@ispastwadi) October 27, 2018

What sort of marketing strategy involves traumatizing phone calls from a wailing 2 year old? My parents woke up to it and lost their mind. Idiots. #Pihu — Manisha Raghavan (@pareshansoul) October 27, 2018

We tried getting in touch with the makers of the film and the marketing team and are yet to hear back from them. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on Pihu.