Pihu's reckless marketing plot has the internet fuming

By now, you've probably heard her name. Pihu, the two-year-old that keeps you at the edge of your seats. The recently released teaser of Pihu got maker Vinod Kapri a round of thunderous applause and we can't wait to find out what really happens in the film. It is also being heard that the kid will be the sole actor of the film, throughout one and a half hour. In fact, Pihu might also make it to the Guinness Book of Records.
All that is great. But the film is drawing flak on social media for an arguably disturbing marketing tactic it has taken to!
An innumerable number of users, soon after the trailer was released, received an SMS that said Pihu called them and was in need of help. Much to many people's trauma, they even received a phone call and had to hear a little child's voice who frantically asked for help. A number of people tried calling back to the same number but instead received a link. Upon clicking, they were redirected to the film's trailer!
Twitterati isn't visibly pleased with such a promotional stunt.
We tried getting in touch with the makers of the film and the marketing team and are yet to hear back from them. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on Pihu.