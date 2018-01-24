Pink fame Vijay Varma roped in for Ranveer Singhs Gully Boy

The shoot for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is well underway. The latest to join the cast is Vijay Varma of Pink fame. Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy. While Ranveer will be playing Divine in the film, Vijay will play the role of Ranveer’s childhood buddy. Recently, Kalki Koechlin also joined the cast of Gully Boy and she will also be showcasing her rapping skills.

Talking about his character, Vijay said, "The film is about finding your voice against all odds. I play one of the boys from the gully and share a love-hate relationship with Ranveer's character though my part isn't related to music at all. I will be shooting on and off till April. The film's team knows how to spoil their actors. There was a goodie bag waiting for me in my van on the first day. It was really smooth with everything planned well in advance. We had enough time for rehearsals and go through the scenes meticulously. Zoya has been really effective as a director, she built a strong foundation before we went on the sets. A lot of work is going into getting the Bambaiya lingo right and I've been spending time with people from Dharavi who can help me perfect it. I have also been told to grow my hair and nails out to look the part.”

On how he was roped in for the role, Vijay told Mumbai Mirror, “It is funny how after Pink I was only getting chauvinistic roles. After Monsoon Shootout, everyone wanted to give me a gun and a uniform. Thankfully, now I am getting roles that are unlike the ones I have already played and I am enjoying it.”

For Vijay, working with Zoya is like dream come true. He said, “Working with Zoya Akhtar is like a dream come true. She is one of the finest directors we have in the country and I am eagerly looking forward to shoot this one. Also sharing screen space with the mighty Ranveer Singh is gonna be fun.”