Please STOP trolling Janhvi Kapoor: Sridevi would have wanted her daughter to have a life

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on the cover of Vogue magazine on Wednesday. The actress was featured in the June issue of the fashion magazine and B-Town celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif praised her looks on the cover. But looks like the fans are not at all happy to see that. Yes, the Dhadak star has disappointed her fans and that is for the most ridiculous reason ever!

The actress got slammed on Instagram and was targeted for ‘plastic surgery’ and ‘nepotism’. She was also shamed for being on the cover just some time after her mother’s demise. But, does it really call for such reactions? Come on! An actress, who’s about to get launched in Bollywood soon, does promotions, publicity shoots and plastic surgeries to stay fit and in shape. Most importantly, how long is a celebrity supposed to grieve? And is the grief required to be shown for an indefinite time?

When our close ones are in distress, we do everything in our power to lighten them up, to get them back in the track of life. Then why is the standard different for a 21-year-old who is just doing her work? Why are we making ourselves guardians of her feelings? Isn’t it hypocritical?

It’s high time for the people to stop obsessing over celebrities and target them for issues which absolutely make no sense. The young lady is just starting out, post a major trauma. Let’s spare her!