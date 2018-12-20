image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
Ajay DevgnAkshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharNarendra ModiPM of IndiapoliticsTwitter
nextSanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completes 15 years, fans demand a third instalment
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh plays cupid between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose elegant chic for their first Mumbai reception!

Happy Birthday Taimur: Star kids that could potentially debut with Taimur Ali Khan!