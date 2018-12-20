Bollywood PM Modi meets the film fraternity but ‘Where are the women?’ asks Twitterati Divya Ramnani December 19 2018, 5.51 pm December 19 2018, 5.51 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with a delegation from the film industry on December 18, 2018. The meet-up was arranged to get inputs and discuss the potential of the entertainment industry in India. Notable Bollywood personalities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Prasoon Joshi, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and more were a part of the delegation.

However, the netizens were quick to point out the exclusion of women from the meeting. PM Modi received a lot of flak for this. Apart from the netizens, many verified accounts, too, pointed out the hypocrisy. The Lipstick Under My Burkha filmmaker, Alankrita Shrivastava, was among the first ones to criticise the delegation.

More proof that reinforces we need affirmative action. Clearly women are not even on invite lists. Forget bottom of the lists. https://t.co/ZpvCSMbmjX — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) December 18, 2018

Looks like the womenfolk from the film and entertainment industry seem to have nothing worth sharing with the PM of the country. Maybe all the harassment, casting couch, pay gap, misrepresentation and sexism must have been addressed already? https://t.co/cea12BkMCN — Calling Out Stalking (@CallOutStalking) December 18, 2018

Remarkable that even in an industry which actually has enough women, no woman in this delegation. https://t.co/vOai0UQGhU — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) December 18, 2018

And not one woman to represent the Indian film industry! #WhereAreAllTheWomen https://t.co/sEDnK6vOFY — Sameera Khan (@samjourno123) December 18, 2018

In the month of October, seven representatives from Bollywood met the PM to discuss issues regarding the industry. Back then, there was not a single female representative either. There was a huge hue and cry about the same and seems like most pleas have fallen on deaf ears. We hope the next gathering doesn’t exclude women as they have had an equal contribution to the entertainment industry.