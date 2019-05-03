  3. Bollywood
PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light post Lok Sabha Election 2019

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light post Lok Sabha Election 2019

PM Narendra Modi biopic to release on THIS day!

back
BollywoodLok Sabha Election 2019Lok Sabha Election 2019 ResultsNarendra ModiPM Narendra ModiVivek Oberoi
nextWas Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he apply for one?

within