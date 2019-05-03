PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light post Lok Sabha Election 2019

Rushabh Dhruv May 03 2019, 11.17 am May 03 2019, 11.17 am

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic is one of the hottest topics of discussion in Bollywood. The Omung Kumar directorial, which was made in just 38 days, has been facing criticism from various quarters since its inception. The film which was supposed to release on April 5, 2019, later got postponed by a week, owing to minor changes suggested by the CBFC. The biopic then was scheduled to release on April 11, 2019, which was also the day when 91 constituencies in India went to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. During the same time, Congress had moved to the court to stop its release. But later it was the Election Commission who stopped the film's release till the end of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Thanks to the delay in its release, the makers apparently suffered a huge loss. According to the Election Commission's notice, the film's promotion cannot be done till the last day of the Lok Sabha Elections which happens to be 19th May. Keeping the EC’s verdict in mind the makers have now decided to release the biopic on 24th May 2019 post the Lok Sabha Election 2019 results. Yes, finally the movie has locked on its release date.

In a statement, producer of the film, Sandip Ssingh said, “As a responsible citizen we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results. We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019. This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for the smooth release this time.”

Talking about the biopic, it traces the journey of NaMo from his humble beginnings to him gracing the Prime Minister’s chair. The film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, in key roles. The movie will also release in ​​Tamil and ​​Telugu.