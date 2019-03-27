PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic has run into EC trouble

It's a big day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he announced the successful completion of his Mission Shakti showcasing India's A-SAT capabilities. However, his biopic seems to be in trouble. It's less than two weeks to go for the much-hyped biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra to make it to the silver screens. However, the journey hasn’t really been smooth until now. From calling it a propaganda film to getting accused of giving false credit to veterans like Javed Akhtar and Sameer Anjaan, the makers have gone through various obstacles. But guess there’s no end to it. We have now learned that the Election Commission of India has sent notices to the makers of the film. Reason being, they feel that the biopic violates the Model Code of Conduct.

According to a report in PTI, the Chief Delhi Electoral Office has sent the notice to the filmmakers and they are now waiting for a response from their side. The report further stated that East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh issued suo moto notices to the production house along with its music company on March 20. He also said that the EC is planning to form guidelines for all the politically-driven films that shall hit the big screens during the season of politics.

Apart from them, two newspaper companies too received the notices, for running the biopic’s advertisements. “If any pre-certified political or surrogate advertisement is circulated, it is a violation of Model Code of Conduct. Whosoever has done it is given an opportunity to explain their stand,” asserted Ranbir Singh, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. It is being said that everyone concerned with the allegations, has a deadline of March 30 to respond to the EC notices.

This also comes after the DMK (a political party) requested to the Election Commission to put a stay on the film’s release until the Lok Sabha elections conclude. It further claimed that the biopic might influence the voters during the poll season since it portrays the political lifestyle of PM Modi.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 5, 2019.