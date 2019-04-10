PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Agnihotri slams propaganda claim after Election Commission stalls film

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 5.27 pm April 10 2019, 5.27 pm

The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was supposed to hit the screens on 11th of April, has now been stalled indefinitely, at least until the 2019 general elections are over. The order came from the Election Commission of India, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the film. The CBFC, earlier, also cleared Vivek Oberoi's film with a U certificate. Bollywood stands divided on the film being stalled. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is presently promoting his own film The Tashkent Films, isn't very pleased with it.

"For 13-14 years, propaganda has been run. Samjhauta Express, saffron terrorism... so much of propaganda has been run. But they are saying they are doing a revolutionary thing, and that is decent? Tukde Tukde is decent? But talking about the unity of the country is propaganda? This hypocrisy must be exposed," he said at a press conference. Since the inception of the film, opposers including Congress activists have been calling it a propaganda film and also claimed that by releasing around the time of the election, it would violate the EC's Model Code of Conduct.

Vivek's wife and actor Pallavi Joshi, who was also present at the event, pointed at the righteousness of involving the EC after a clearance from the CBFC, as well as the monetary hassles that arise after a film is stalled at the last moment. "CBFC is a constitutional body, appointed by the Government of India, the state of India, to look at the films and certify it as per its content, whether it should be meant for children, for adults or for both. If the makers are receiving an A certificate which they don't want, they have to cut a few scenes. But if they have already approved your film, another constitutional body does not need to involve itself and take decisions is what I believe. The producer invests so much money in P&A and marketing! If you stop a film two days before its release, what happens to the producers, distributors and their money?," she questions, however respecting the EC's decision.

The Tashkent Files, which is also a political film, is based on Lal Bahadur's death in Uzbekistan's Tashkent and stars Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role.