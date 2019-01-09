image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Paresh Rawal feels he is the best man to play the titular character

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Paresh Rawal feels he is the best man to play the titular character

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 09 2019, 4.04 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentNaMoParesh RawalPM Narendra ModiVivek Oberoi
nextGully Boy Trailer: Twitterverse is going gaga over Ranveer Singh’s rap skills
ALSO READ

Narendra Modi biopic: Producer not afraid of anyone, not thinking of elections either

Virat Kohli's post for Anushka Sharma becomes the Most Liked Tweet of 2018

Demonetisation Anniversary: When Modi Ji said “Mitron” and the rest of us got in line, quite literally