PM Narendra Modi biopic: Paresh Rawal feels he is the best man to play the titular character

Biopics in India have always found a better audience. If we sum up the past year, 2018 has been all about biopics. Yet another biopic on the way in, this time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The makers sent the audience into a frenzy by releasing the first look of the film on January 7. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. However, here’s someone who recently took a dig at Oberoi portraying the character of PM Modi.

If you remember, actor Paresh Rawal announced that he is making a film on PM Modi last year (2018). Talking about the same in an interaction with Mid-Day, the veteran actor said, "No one can pull off the role better (than me)." He further showered praises for the Prime Minister, he added, "When I was nine years old, my mother told me that we would avoid eating rice on Mondays, since the then PM Lal Bahadur Shastri - who was allotting ration for the Army men in our war-struck country - had requested the citizens to do so.”

“The demand was honoured by many because it had been made by an honest man. Similarly, when Modi told citizens to give up their [cooking gas] subsidies, people paid heed, because the request was made by an honest man."

He also went on to add that NaMo is not an armchair activist but a ‘passionate countryman’ who has visited abundant villages firsthand.

“These factors will be the driving forces of our biopic," he added.

The biopic chronicles the life of PM Modi and goes by the name of PM Narendra Modi. The film, which has reportedly been in the works for 3 years, is expected to go on floors this month (January).