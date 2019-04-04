PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled promises

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 7.14 pm April 04 2019, 7.14 pm

Vivek Oberoi, director Omung Kumar and producer Sandeep Singh are fighting tooth and nail with opposers for their film, but a timely release for the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be managed. Vivek's film was earlier supposed to roll out in theatres on the 5th of April but has been pushed now. There is no fresh release date, as of yet. Singh also took to Twitter to confirm the same. From the looks of it, they are yet to get a fresh censor certificate, after receiving two minor cuts.

If you take a close look into what Vivek and his associates are saying, they would appear to deal with two primary opposers of the film. 1. The Congress. Vivek already thinks that the ones calling the film a 'propaganda' are scared of the Chowkidar's danda. Whatever that means. 2. The internet. This is a more difficult opponent to combat. You can't really choke its voice!

In fact, the postponing of the film has resulted in a series of witty tweets as well. For example, comedian Sapan Verma who picked a smart bone!

NaMo biopic not releasing this week is not the first time we were promised something that wasn't delivered. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 4, 2019

This another guy seems to be intrigued NOT, by the entire Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign and thinks now is the perfect time to take that one dig.

#PMNarendraModiBiopic Guys who has rename their name to chowkidar please say ‘ooh sahabji’before comment. — i'mjoges (@jogeswarm) April 4, 2019

Highest liked trailers are done and dusted, let's talk about the most disliked ones! This guy seems to have gotten his hands on statistics none of us thought of checking...

The Official Trailer of #PMNarendraModiBiopic on YouTube has broken all previous record of dislikes: 1. PM Narendra Modi Biopic Trailer : 343K 2. Race 3 Trailer : 227K 3. Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer : 143K Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai 😂😂😂😂 — Abhishek lohia (@Chiraglohia2) April 4, 2019

And the heat isn't sparing Vivek Oberoi either.

Today I realise Aishwarya rai was overwhelmingly correct in her choice to accept or reject! #PMNarendraModiBiopic #VivekOberoi — luv sharma (@luvmandate) April 4, 2019

And finally, this man. Harsh, isn't it?

@narendramodi is still trying to keep his promise of providing jobs to the unemployed. #VivekOberoi stars in #ModiBiopic.#Election2019. — Kuldeep (@Kacy0081) April 3, 2019

Vivek and team, doesn't all this humour make your battle (if it is one) so much more interesting?