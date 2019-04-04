PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled promises

Vivek Oberoi, director Omung Kumar and producer Sandeep Singh are fighting tooth and nail with opposers for their film, but a timely release for the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be managed. Vivek's film was earlier supposed to roll out in theatres on the 5th of April but has been pushed now. There is no fresh release date, as of yet. Singh also took to Twitter to confirm the same. From the looks of it, they are yet to get a fresh censor certificate, after receiving two minor cuts.
If you take a close look into what Vivek and his associates are saying, they would appear to deal with two primary opposers of the film. 1. The Congress. Vivek already thinks that the ones calling the film a 'propaganda' are scared of the Chowkidar's danda. Whatever that means. 2. The internet. This is a more difficult opponent to combat. You can't really choke its voice!
Vivek and team, doesn't all this humour make your battle (if it is one) so much more interesting?