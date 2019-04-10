PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respecting Election Commission's decision

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 7.18 pm April 10 2019, 7.18 pm

Just a day after the makers of PM Narendra Modi rejoiced over receiving a green signal from the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has now ordered the biopic of Narendra Modi to be kept on hold till the general elections come to an end. This also comes after the CBFC issued the film a U certificate, after asking for two minor cuts. Whether holding a film a day before its release is fair, is something Bollywood is divided upon.

After actors Swara Bhaskar, Renuka Shahane, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vivek Agnihotri shared their opinions on the film being stalled, we asked Kalank actor Varun Dhawan what they felt about it. "As far as things involve the Election Commission, the election is coming. We have to respect these processes and we will let it be. Honestly, it's part of our fraternity. If any of us get a call, if we need to help out, we will, obviously. We have to respect the jurisdiction. Whatever the law decided, has to be," he said while addressing the press during a promotional event of Kalank.

Kalank will see Varun pair opposite Alia Bhatt, recreating the chemistry we already love. Their magnum opus, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor is going to play Zafar, a central character who plays a huge role in the further development of the story. Varun has been training hard for close to a year now and will be seen performing powerful scenes including one wherein he single-handedly combats a wild bull. Quite a lot to look forward to!

One doesn't know when PM Narendra Modi release, but you can relish the flavour of Kalank on 17th April.