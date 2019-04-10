PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of Lok Sabha elections 2019

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 3.00 pm April 10 2019, 3.00 pm

Vivek Anand Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic has run into another roadblock. The Election Commission of India has stopped the release of the film till the end of the elections. The film was scheduled to release on Thursday, April 11th which is also the day when 91 constituencies in India go to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Congress had moved every court in the country to stop it with the Supreme Court refused to stay its release recently.

The Election Commision has released a statment on not just the Narendra Modi biopic but also films like NTR Laxmi and Udyama Simham.

Election Commission on complaints against movies NTR Laxmi, PM Narendra Modi & Udyama Simham: "These have potential to affect level playing field which is in consonance with Model Code of Conduct" & "shouldn't be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during MCC" pic.twitter.com/3jRiVDyeE2 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Only yesterday, the makers of the film had released the CBFC certificate of the film. The NaMo biopic had been passed with a U/A certificate after the Supreme Court refused to put a ban on the release of the film.