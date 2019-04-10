image
  3. Bollywood
Election Commission halts the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of Lok Sabha elections 2019

The Narendra Modi Biopic has been stopped by the Election Commission till the end of Lok Sabha elections.

back
BollywoodElection CommissionEntertainmentNaMoNarendra ModiNarendra Modi biopic stoppedOmung KumarPm modiPM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi BiopicSandip SsinghVivek OberoiVivek Oberoi in Narendra Modi biopic
nextJustalkin Episode 44: Movies boasting the real heroes of the world, housewives

within