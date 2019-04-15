PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to reconsider the verdict

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 6.43 pm April 15 2019, 6.43 pm

The makers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic approached the Supreme Court after their film was stalled in accordance with an order issued by the Election Commission. As per various Congress activists, the film was violating the Election Commission's model code of conducts and was not fit to release around the elections. Shortly after the SC dismissed a petition demanding a stay on the film, the Election Commission ordered its release to be halted until the elections were over. The SC has now gotten back to the EC, asking them to review their decision.

“We are informed that EC had no occasion to watch the movie or substantial part of it. The order passed on viewing the short trailer. We are not commenting on the merits of the order but we direct the EC to view the movie either by itself or authorised body and thereafter to give a thought to what petitioners have to say and then consider the matter for public viewing of the movie,” said the Supreme Court.

The film was stalled on the ground that any material shown in the film could disturb the level playing field, therefore clashing with the objective of an election. Since the film's inception, opposers have been questioning the film's purpose, often calling it a propaganda film. Director Omung Kumar, producer Sandip Ssingh and actor Vivek Oberoi have been fighting tooth and nail against the specific perception. However, that did not ensure a timely release for the film.

PM Narendra Modi faced one more delay in the past when the CBFC suggested two minor cuts before it issued the film a U certificate.