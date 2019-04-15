image
  3. Bollywood
PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to reconsider the verdict

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to reconsider the verdict

The Election Commission is supposed to reconsider their decision about public viewing of PM Narendra Modi's biopic.

back
Election CommissionOmung KumarPM Narendra ModiSandip SsinghSupreme CourtVivek Oberoi
nextVirat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

within