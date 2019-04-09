PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses stay petition on film

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 5.24 pm April 09 2019, 5.24 pm

Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, is scheduled to release on 11th April, which also happens to be the first day of the 2019 general elections. The film has been surrounded by controversies ever since its inception. Earlier scheduled to release on 7th April, it got postponed by a week, owing to minor changes suggested by the CBFC. Meanwhile, director Omung Kumar and producer Sandip Ssingh might heave a sigh of relief because the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the film.

A Congress activist earlier filed a petition, demanding a stay on Modi's biopic. Dismissing the petition, the court called it 'premature', stating that it was yet to receive a censor certificate from the CBFC. "We, therefore do not consider it fit to entertain the petition", a bench consisting of Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said. They also suggested that the Election Commission would be the right place to seek redressal.

A number of Congress activists earlier alleged that the film, if released around the time of the Lok Sabha elections, could influence the voters' sentiments. However, the court said that the document i.e. the two-minute-long video clip wasn't sufficient to evaluate whether the film would truly impact the voters' decision. The petitioner, it said, had also failed to provide a copy of the film.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, however, dismissed reports suggesting that his film was yet to receive a censor certificate. The CBFC had asked for two minor cuts in the film and we hear the makers have met the demands already.