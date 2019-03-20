Bollywood PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi to share the screen space with father Suresh Oberoi Darshana Devi March 20 2019, 2.17 pm March 20 2019, 2.17 pm

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been away from films for a while, is making a big comeback to movies with the biopic of PM Narendra Modi. The makers of the film have kept fans intrigued with its constant updates on the cast and its posters. Moreover, the release of Vivek’s nine different looks in the film just a day back has amped up the anticipation level to its peak. Ahead of the trailer launch, we have learned an important update on the film.

The film will see Vivek sharing the screen space with his dad Suresh Oberoi. Spilling the beans on Suresh’s character, producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement, "Suresh Oberoi's character in the film is of a saint. It is a fictional character yet extremely important. Who better than the veteran actor who has been a part of more than 100 films to play a role like this.” This comes after the announcement of the film’s release date being rescheduled to a 5th April.

Talking about the change in the plan of the film’s release, producer Ssingh said, “We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don’t want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can’t wait to show it to them.”

The film traces the journey of NaMo from his humble beginnings to him gracing the Prime Minister’s chair. The film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, in key roles. It’s hitting the screens on 5th April 2019.