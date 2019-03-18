PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the film are here!

The biopic on India’s current Prime Minister, titled PM Narendra Modi, has created an immense buzz among fans. With Vivek Oberoi playing the titular role, the audience is eager to know how the film will showcase PM Modi’s life journey, from his humble beginnings to conquering the PM’s throne. After unveiling the film’s cast one by one, the makers have now released Vivek’s looks in the film. You will be surprised to note that the actor sports not just one, but as many as nine different looks in the film.

As said, the film will depict ‘the phases, struggles and passion’ of NaMo and is a story of 1.3 billion people, Vivek will undergo various transformations. In the new poster, Vivek can be seen sporting looks from his younger days to his present look in a moustache and an older look donning grey beard. In one of the looks, he can be seen carrying a turban while in another, he is disguised as a saint. He is also seen in RSS uniform (the white shirt and black cap) in one and it gives us a glimpse of another significant phase in NaMo’s life. We must admit, his different expressions in all the looks speak volumes about Vivek's phenomenal acting prowess.

Talking about Vivek’s preps and performance in the film, a source revealed, "Highly dedicated actor Vivek Anand Oberoi gets up 2.30am in the morning each day goes under the process of 7 to 8 hours makeup and is on the set by 8 am ready to shoot. Due to prosthetics, the actor can only consume liquids throughout the duration of the shoot (in a day)."

"On the sets of the film, Mr Oberoi's transformation was so complete that he behaved like the character even when the camera was not on. So startling and complete was his physical and emotional transformation that members of the unit were taken aback," the source added.

Helmed by Mary Kom fame Omung Kumar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, in key roles. It’s hitting the screens on 12th April 2019.