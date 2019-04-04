PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer Sandip Ssingh

Darshana Devi April 04 2019, 6.01 pm April 04 2019, 6.01 pm

Amidst the biopic season in Bollywood, there’s one made on our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. The film, which has been much-hyped ever since its inception, stars Vivek Oberoi as the lead. However, just after the makers unveiled its posters, Vivek’s look in the film was massively trolled. Well, that was just the beginning of troubles that were coming for the makers. The film was then accused of violating the Election Commission’s Code of Conduct for releasing just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and a PIL was filed for the same. After getting clearance from EC, the CBFC suggested two cuts in the film. In the midst of the legal tussles, producer Sandip Ssingh confirmed that the makers have been forced to reschedule the release date.

Sandip took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that the film is ‘not releasing’ on April 5 and added that he will keep fan updated. This comes after the reports of the film’s release date being pushed to April 12. On the other hand, several netizens have also termed the film to be a propaganda vehicle and reacting to the accusation, Sandip told in.com exclusively, “Why can’t we make a film on the Prime Minister of India? Why is everything labelled as propaganda? Why can’t people take it in another way? And it’s a story of a human being who went on from being a chaiwala to the Prime Minister of India. That is what I want to tell each and everybody through my biopic. This film is all about having a successful vision. In no way, it is a political film.”

“Every film has their respective dates and time. In today’s time, people are not bothered about making the film, they are more bothered about its release date. If people can eye on Eid, Diwali, Christmas and so on… why can’t I release my film at the right time? Why am I being questioned? Just because its election time, the film shouldn’t be released?” he added.

The film, helmed by Omung Kumar, also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, in key roles.