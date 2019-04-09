PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when he said 'Mitron'

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 9.26 pm April 09 2019, 9.26 pm

Vivek Oberoi is set to essay the titular role in his upcoming release PM Narendra Modi, a biopic of India's Prime Minister. The film traces Modi's journey from being a humble tea seller to becoming the PM of the world's largest democracy. Apart from donning a range of different looks, it was crucial for the actor to get the mannerism right. Given how Modi's trademark address 'Mitron' is a huge hit on the internet and even inspired a range of memes and mimics, how did Vivek go about it?

"So, we did a test. And the minute I started doing Mitron and Bhaiyo and Behno, everybody started laughing. And I was like, oh my god! I did not count on this one. And then we realised that we have to stay away from this one. So rather than trying to mimic him at any point because that's not the reaction I want... because I am doing a biopic, I am not doing a Comedy Nights With Kapil, I don't want people to start going 'haha, that's so funny' or start talking about demonetisation... for me, this was a whole process for me," the actor answered.

To figure out where and how to emote and to what extent was definitely an important part of his preparation. To add to that, what the makers really bring alive was Modi's perceptions and feelings throughout his journey.

"Omung and Sandip really helped me with that, saying 'maybe we should tone that down a little bit, maybe we should just let this be'. The idea was to focus on the spirit of the moment. What he was going through at the time of his journey. And focus on bringing out that across on the scene rather than saying, 'Oh I am so good, look at me, I can mimic the man to the tee.' That was giving a complete contrarian reaction to what we wanted. I think eventually it worked out. I added just the right amount of gestures," Vivek added.

We actually won't get much of Mitron and Bhaiyo and Behno in the film actually, then!

Amid much debate and opposition terming it as a 'propaganda' film, Omung Kumar's directorial is slated to release on 11th April, which also happens to be the first day of the 2019 general elections.