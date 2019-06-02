Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ajay DevgnAmitabh BachchanBoney KapoorKhoon Bhari MaangPm modiPM Narendra ModiShahenshahVeery Devgan
nextAmidst divorce rumours, Avantika Malik and Imara Khan spend a funfilled weekend together

within