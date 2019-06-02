Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 5.06 pm June 02 2019, 5.06 pm

May 27 was a dark day for the Devgans as the senior-most member of the family, Veeru Devgan, passed away at 85. The entire film fraternity mourned the death of the renowned stunt director and rushed to see the family and offer condolences. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Boney Kapoor, and others, even dedicated special posts for the late filmmaker and now, a letter of condolence has come from the Prime Minister too. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ajay shared PM Narendra Modi’s special letter for his family and thanked him for it.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains of the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry,” read the first part of the letter. It then followed with praises for Veeru Devgan and lauded him for 'pushing the limits as an action choreographer' and termed him as ‘meticulous for the safety of his team’. It added that Devgan’s contributions to the industry will be remembered forever. “May he continue to inspire risk-takers in the world who take risks that define the direction our world takes,” read the conclusion.

Ajay, in his status, wrote that PM Modi’s ‘thoughtful gesture’ has got him and his family ‘deeply touched’. Here’s his post.

My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sJzFRzvMZb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 2, 2019