PM Narendra Modi Movie review: Vivek Oberoi film fails to ride the Modi wave

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 9.48 pm May 23 2019, 9.48 pm

The Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi -- is currently making waves for mainly two reasons, one because of his historic win at the Lok Sabha 2019 Elections and the other revolves around his upcoming biopic that stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The much-talked-about biopic will be hitting the big screens on May 24 i.e., tomorrow. However, the journey from its pre-production to it finally hitting the big screens has not been smooth at all. From being labeled as a propaganda film to getting accused of giving false credit to veterans like Javed Akhtar and Sameer Anjaan and all the troubles revolving around its release date, the makers have gone through various obstacles.

Have a look at the trailer of PM Modi biopic here:

The film talks about Modi’s journey from being a chaiwala to becoming the Prime Minister of India. Ahead of its release, we have stumbled across a few reviews of the PM Narendra Modi biopic and it looks like Vivek Oberoi has disappointed yet again (No, we aren’t referring to his past film performances but rather the crass tweet which was endorsed by the actor). And, going through the reviews, it appears that while PM Modi has passed with flying colors in real-life, the same can’t be said about his biopic. While one of the portals called it a two-hour-long advertisement, many labeled it as an attempt to glorify the PM.

Here are a few early reviews of Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi Biopic:

Bollywood Bubble - Instead of Modi, if they had used the same script for a fictional prime minister, would the film have worked better? Perhaps. But even then, the harebrained dialogues and lazy acting would have wasted our time.

Gulf News - If you are a Modi fan, then you are likely to savor this sucrose-fuelled biopic. But if you are a movie fan, then this is no riveting cinema and you may even see red in this saffron-hued utopian tale.

Times of India - A balanced biopic will engage you, irrespective of your personal views, whereas a story that worships the protagonist and whitewashes controversies is something that you will lap up if you are a believer, and dismiss if you aren’t. This one falls in the latter category.

DNA - This one is a lethargic instance of linear storytelling where the graph doesn’t move. You get a blah, blah, blah account of the man who the world is obsessing over today.

Still planning to watch this one?