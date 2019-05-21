PM Narendra Modi: New trailer of the Vivek Oberoi starrer takes a jibe at Manmohan Singh

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 6.24 pm May 21 2019, 6.24 pm

Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi biopic has garnered a lot of limelight ever since the film has been announced. The makers found themselves amidst controversies after several political parties claimed that releasing the film before the general elections would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Post which, the film’s release date, which was earlier supposed to be April 5, was pushed to May 24. Amid all the buzz, the makers surprised us with the second trailer of the film on Tuesday.

The trailer touches various aspects of PM Modi’s life, right from his beginning as a tea vendor to him becoming the Prime Minister of the country. It features PM Modi meeting Amit Shah, portrayed by Manoj Joshi, and then him ending up taking the chair of the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He is also seen engaging in meetings with the NRIs and is seen determined to let business happen in Gujarat. The clip also features sequences of the Gujarat riots, as well as characters like Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. But what garners all the attention is how the makers have attempted to criticize the Congress through the trailer. A particular scene, in which Modi gives out a speech, takes a dig at Manmohan Singh. “Desh ki tijori gayab, naujawan ke rojgar gayab, koyla gayab, bijli gayab, yahaan tak ki pradhan mantriji ki awaaz bui gayab (The country has lost its wealth, the youth have lost their jobs, we have no coal or electricity, even the prime minister has lost his ability to speak)', says Vivek in a voiceover.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, who is known for biopics on Mary Kom and Sarabjit Singh. It also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, in key roles. Let’s see what it has to offer us!