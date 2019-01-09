PM Narendra Modi sends in good wishes as Rakesh Roshan's battle with cancer begins

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to reveal that his father Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with an early stage Squamous Cell Carcinoma of throat, a common form of skin cancer. It came across as quite a blow, given that a number of Bollywood celebrities are already battling the dreadful disease. This includes Sonali Bendre, who is not only fighting cancer fearlessly but is also sharing glimpses of her journey and ace actor Irrfan Khan, who is in the UK for months now.

Senior Roshan was due for his surgery on Tuesday morning. As we learned about his ailment, his colleagues, friends, and fans across social media sent in wishes of a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to Hrithik, praying for his father's good health and calling him a 'fighter'. Hrithik was prompt to respond to the PM, thanking him for his good wishes and also assuring him that the surgery went well.

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

In the past, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan has bravely won over cervical cancer and wrote about it extensively, to inspire those in the battle. His mother Pinky Roshan too reportedly suffered ill health recently, although we don't know the exact ailment. May they all emerge victoriously!