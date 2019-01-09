image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

PM Narendra Modi sends in good wishes as Rakesh Roshan's battle with cancer begins

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi sends in good wishes as Rakesh Roshan's battle with cancer begins

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 09 2019, 9.47 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanNarendra ModiRakesh Roshan
nextRanveer Singh gets 'animated' about being on the cover of Tinkle
ALSO READ

Rakesh Roshan’s surgery has gone well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, here’s what you need to know about the illness

From Manisha Koirala to Sonali Bendre: Celebrities who kicked cancer's butt