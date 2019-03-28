PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new teaser

Rushabh Dhruv March 28 2019, 5.42 pm March 28 2019, 5.42 pm

One of the most awaited films of the year, PM Narendra Modi (the biopic) will soon be out. The biopic has been directed by Omung Kumar and will see Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi essaying PM Narendra Modi on the silver screen. The film went on floors in January this year and is all set to hit the theatres on April 5. With elections just weeks away and this biopic looming over it, the opposition isn't amused at the idea and have tagged it a propaganda film. Now, amid all the chaos, the makers have now released a fresh teaser of the film and it's controversially engrossing.

The new teaser of the biopic sees Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi and highlights 2002 Godhra riots and parts of the interview which grabbed headlines at that time. In the teaser, we see a journalist quizzing Vivek Oberoi (Modi in the film) on why has he not apologised for the Gujarat riots. To this, Vivek replies, "A person who is guilty will apologise, whereas law demands proof." "If I am guilty, hang me till death," he adds. In 2012, the then Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi in an interview had expressed that he was not guilty for the Gujarat riots until proven so by the court. He said that he should be hanged if he was found guilty. This new teaser brings the same words and action back. Have a look:

While we know what the film revolves around, we will have to wait for it to release on April 5 to assess the nuances of the storyline. Besides Vivek Oberoi, the film also stars Manoj Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Barkha Sengupta, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Narayanan, Yatin Karyekar and others in pivotal roles.