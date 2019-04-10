image
  3. Bollywood
PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane and others react

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane and others react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi is now not releasing on the 11th of April.

back
Mohammed Zeeshan AyyubNarendra ModiOmung KumarPM Narendra ModiRenuka ShaahaneSandip SsinghSwara BhaskerVivek Oberoi
nextExclusive: Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee to team up for a Bollywood movie?

within