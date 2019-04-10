PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane and others react

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 3.59 pm April 10 2019, 3.59 pm

Despite actor Vivek Oberoi, producer Sandip Ssingh and director Omung Kumar fighting tooth and nail with opposers and defending their film PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister, it will not meet its release date of 11th April. The scheduled date also happens to be the first day of 2019 general elections. Several parties alleged that the film violated the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and a Congress activist filed a petition, demanding a stay on its release. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea but emphasised that the Election Commission was the right place for any redressal. On Thursday, the commission ordered a hold on the film. No new release date has been announced yet.

“Any Biopic material in nature of biography subserving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of Model Code of Conduct,” the order states. The EC's decision was made on the same day when the CBFC decided to issue a U certificate to the film.

So far, Bollywood has been divided by opinions. While some believe that the EC played fair here, some reason that this wasn't necessary after CBFC cleared it.

"Same rules should apply to everyone is my only reaction to anything the EC does or says," Swara Bhasker, a known vocal critic of the present Government, told in.com.

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also finds it an appropriate move by the EC. "I think it is the right move because achaar Sanhita Lagu hai. And it's not a ban. They are just delaying the release of the film and not banning it. The same happened when Amitabh Bachchan contested elections. Doordarshan decided not to show his movies for some time. The same thing happened with Hema ji and her Nirma ad," he told us.

Renuka Shahane, on the other hand, doesn't support the film being withheld. "I think it's sad that the election commission is taking such a call after the film got its censor certificate. I am sure the makers went through the process and got things in place. They could have asked for the stay if the movie was produced by BJP but it's not. It is made by few individuals who are inspired by an individual who happens to be the Prime Minister of the country," she said.

